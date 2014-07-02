High-pressure hose, 20 Metre, DN 8, 315 Bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

20 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.

20 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 8
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 315
Length (Metre) 20
Connecting thread 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 4.8