High-pressure hose, 20 Metre, DN 8, 315 Bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
20 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.
20 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|315
|Length (Metre)
|20
|Connecting thread
|1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|4.8