High-pressure hose, 25 Metre, DN 10, 220 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

Impressive values and basic equipment: 25 m long high-pressure hose (DN 10) developed for pressures up to 220 bar.

Impressive values and basic equipment: 25 m long high-pressure hose (DN 10) developed for pressures up to 220 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 10
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 220
Length (Metre) 25
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 6.7
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.