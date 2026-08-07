High-pressure hose, 30 Metre, DN 8, 315 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

Comfortable length (30 m) and innovative EASY!Lock manual screw fitting: High-pressure hose (DN 8) with ANTI!Twist for pressures up to 315 bar.

Comfortable length (30 m) and innovative EASY!Lock manual screw fitting: High-pressure hose (DN 8) with ANTI!Twist for pressures up to 315 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 8
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 315
Length (Metre) 30
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 6.3
High-pressure hose, 30 Metre, DN 8, 315 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
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