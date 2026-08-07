High-pressure hose, 30 Metre, DN 8, 315 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
Comfortable length (30 m) and innovative EASY!Lock manual screw fitting: High-pressure hose (DN 8) with ANTI!Twist for pressures up to 315 bar.
Comfortable length (30 m) and innovative EASY!Lock manual screw fitting: High-pressure hose (DN 8) with ANTI!Twist for pressures up to 315 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|315
|Length (Metre)
|30
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|6.3
Compatible machines
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