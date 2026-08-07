High-pressure hose, 40 Metre, DN 10, 220 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

40 m long high-pressure hose with EASY!Lock system for the time-saving manual screw connection (both sides). Nominal size (DN) 10, working pressure up to 220 bar.

40 m long high-pressure hose with EASY!Lock system for the time-saving manual screw connection (both sides). Nominal size (DN) 10, working pressure up to 220 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 10
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 220
Length (Metre) 40
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 10.4
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