High-pressure hose, 40 Metre, DN 10, 220 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
40 m long high-pressure hose with EASY!Lock system for the time-saving manual screw connection (both sides). Nominal size (DN) 10, working pressure up to 220 bar.
40 m long high-pressure hose with EASY!Lock system for the time-saving manual screw connection (both sides). Nominal size (DN) 10, working pressure up to 220 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 10
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|220
|Length (Metre)
|40
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|10.4
Compatible machines
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