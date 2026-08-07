High-pressure hose, 40 Metre, DN 12, 210 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
With EASY!Lock manual screw fitting and lots of room for manoeuvre thanks to 40 m in length: High-pressure hose (DN 12) with EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Suitable for working pressures up to 250 bar.
With EASY!Lock manual screw fitting and lots of room for manoeuvre thanks to 40 m in length: High-pressure hose (DN 12) with EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Suitable for working pressures up to 250 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 12
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|210
|Length (Metre)
|40
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|14.3
Compatible machines
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.