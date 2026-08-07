High-pressure hose, 40 Metre, DN 12, 210 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

With EASY!Lock manual screw fitting and lots of room for manoeuvre thanks to 40 m in length: High-pressure hose (DN 12) with EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Suitable for working pressures up to 250 bar.

With EASY!Lock manual screw fitting and lots of room for manoeuvre thanks to 40 m in length: High-pressure hose (DN 12) with EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Suitable for working pressures up to 250 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 12
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 210
Length (Metre) 40
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 14.3
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