High-pressure hose electrically conductive, 10 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

Electrically conductive longlife high-pressure hose for use in hazardous areas with risks of explosions. Delivered with factory certification on conductivity.

Electrically conductive longlife high-pressure hose for use in hazardous areas with risks of explosions. Delivered with factory certification on conductivity.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 8
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 400
Length (Metre) 10
Connecting thread 2 x M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 3.3