High-pressure hose electrically conductive, 10 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5
Electrically conductive longlife high-pressure hose for use in hazardous areas with risks of explosions. Delivered with factory certification on conductivity.
Electrically conductive longlife high-pressure hose for use in hazardous areas with risks of explosions. Delivered with factory certification on conductivity.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|400
|Length (Metre)
|10
|Connecting thread
|2 x M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|3.3