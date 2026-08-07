High-pressure hose Ex, 10 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

Electrically conductive, 10 m long high-pressure hose for use in hazardous areas. 10 m long high-pressure hose with EASY!Lock hand screw connections at both ends.

Electrically conductive, 10 m long high-pressure hose for use in hazardous areas. 10 m long high-pressure hose with EASY!Lock hand screw connections at both ends.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 8
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 400
Length (Metre) 10
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 3.283
High-pressure hose Ex, 10 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock