High-pressure hose Ex, 10 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
Electrically conductive, 10 m long high-pressure hose for use in hazardous areas. 10 m long high-pressure hose with EASY!Lock hand screw connections at both ends.
Electrically conductive, 10 m long high-pressure hose for use in hazardous areas. 10 m long high-pressure hose with EASY!Lock hand screw connections at both ends.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|400
|Length (Metre)
|10
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|3.283