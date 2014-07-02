High-pressure hose food grade, 10 Metre, DN 8, 250 Bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5
10 m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. M 22 x 1.5 with anti-kink sleeve.
10 m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Further data: NW 8/155°C/250 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|250
|Length (Metre)
|10
|Connecting thread
|2 x M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|2.315