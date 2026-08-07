High-pressure hose food grade, 15 Metre, DN 6, 250 Bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

15 m long high-pressure hose (ID 6), food grade, with AVS hose reel connection, EASY!Lock hand screw connection and grey, non-marking outer covering.

15 m high-pressure hose (DN 6) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. DN 6/155°C/250 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 6
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 250
Length (Metre) 15
Connecting thread 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 2.7