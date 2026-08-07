High-pressure hose food grade, 15 Metre, DN 6, 250 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

15 m high-pressure hose (DN 6) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. DN 6/155°C/250 bar.

15 m high-pressure hose (DN 6) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. DN 6/155°C/250 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 6
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 250
Length (Metre) 15
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 2.9
High-pressure hose food grade, 15 Metre, DN 6, 250 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock