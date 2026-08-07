High-pressure hose food grade, 20 Metre, DN 8, 250 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

20 m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with swivel coupling. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. NW 8/155°C/250 bar.

20 m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with swivel coupling. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Further data: NW 8/155°C/250 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 8
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 250
Length (Metre) 20
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 4.6
High-pressure hose food grade, 20 Metre, DN 8, 250 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock