High-pressure hose food grade, 20 Metre, DN 8, 250 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
20 m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with swivel coupling. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. NW 8/155°C/250 bar.
20 m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with swivel coupling. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Further data: NW 8/155°C/250 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|250
|Length (Metre)
|20
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|4.6
Compatible machines
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 5/11 C EASY! *AU
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/12 C Plus EASY!
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 P Modul
- HD 6/15 ST M *AU