High-pressure hose food grade, 20 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5
Longlife HP hose for use in the food industry. Außendecke## animal-grease-resistant, non-colour-bleeding material. With rotary coupling, 2 x M 22 x 1,5
Longlife HP hose for use in the food industry. Außendecke## animal-grease-resistant, non-colour-bleeding material. With rotary coupling, 2 x M 22 x 1,5
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|400
|Length (Metre)
|20
|Connecting thread
|2 x M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|7.2