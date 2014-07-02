High-pressure hose food grade, 20 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

Longlife HP hose for use in the food industry. Außendecke## animal-grease-resistant, non-colour-bleeding material. With rotary coupling, 2 x M 22 x 1,5

Longlife HP hose for use in the food industry. Außendecke## animal-grease-resistant, non-colour-bleeding material. With rotary coupling, 2 x M 22 x 1,5

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 8
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 400
Length (Metre) 20
Connecting thread 2 x M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 7.2