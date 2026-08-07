High-pressure hose food grade Longlife, 20 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
Longlife HP hose for use in the food industry. Außendecke## animal-grease-resistant, non-colour-bleeding material. With patented AVS connection in the pistol (pivot mounted)
Longlife HP hose for use in the food industry. Außendecke## animal-grease-resistant, non-colour-bleeding material. With patented AVS connection in the pistol (pivot mounted)
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|400
|Length (Metre)
|20
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|6.9
Compatible machines
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