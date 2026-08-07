High-pressure hose food grade Longlife, 20 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

Longlife HP hose for use in the food industry. Außendecke## animal-grease-resistant, non-colour-bleeding material. With patented AVS connection in the pistol (pivot mounted)

Longlife HP hose for use in the food industry. Außendecke## animal-grease-resistant, non-colour-bleeding material. With patented AVS connection in the pistol (pivot mounted)

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 8
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 400
Length (Metre) 20
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 6.9
High-pressure hose food grade Longlife, 20 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
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