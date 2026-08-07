High-pressure hose Longlife, 1,5 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x M22 x 1.5
1.5 m long high-pressure hose (DN 8) suitable for up to 400 bar pressure with double steel core. Connections: M 22 × 1.5, as well as the comfortable and quick EASY!Lock manual screw fitting.
1.5 m long high-pressure hose (DN 8) suitable for up to 400 bar pressure with double steel core. Connections: M 22 × 1.5, as well as the comfortable and quick EASY!Lock manual screw fitting.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|400
|Length (Metre)
|1.5
|Connecting thread
|1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.728