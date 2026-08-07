High-pressure hose Longlife, 1,5 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
1.5 m short high-pressure hose (DN 8). Comfortable EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides for robust and quick connections. Durable and designed for up to 400 bar pressure.
1.5 m high-pressure hose (DN 8, M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and connectors at both ends. For connecting to hose reels with appropriate connector (M 22 x 1.5).
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|400
|Length (Metre)
|1.5
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.788
Compatible machines
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