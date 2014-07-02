High-pressure hose Longlife, 1,5 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5
1.5 m high-pressure hose (DN 8, M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and connectors at both ends. For connecting to hose reels with appropriate connector (M 22 x 1.5).
1.5 m high-pressure hose (DN 8, M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and connectors at both ends. For connecting to hose reels with appropriate connector (M 22 x 1.5).
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|400
|Length (Metre)
|1.5
|Connecting thread
|2 x M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.9