High-pressure hose Longlife, 1,5 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

1.5 m high-pressure hose (DN 8, M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and connectors at both ends. For connecting to hose reels with appropriate connector (M 22 x 1.5).

1.5 m high-pressure hose (DN 8, M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and connectors at both ends. For connecting to hose reels with appropriate connector (M 22 x 1.5).

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 8
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 400
Length (Metre) 1.5
Connecting thread 2 x M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.9