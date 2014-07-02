High-pressure hose Longlife, 10 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5
10 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with rotary coupling, two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Connectors at both ends. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection.
10 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with rotary coupling, two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Connectors at both ends. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Further data: DN 8/155°C/400 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|400
|Length (Metre)
|10
|Connecting thread
|2 x M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|3.675