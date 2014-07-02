High-pressure hose Longlife, 10 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

10 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with rotary coupling, two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Connectors at both ends. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection.

10 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with rotary coupling, two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Connectors at both ends. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Further data: DN 8/155°C/400 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 8
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 400
Length (Metre) 10
Connecting thread 2 x M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 3.675