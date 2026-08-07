High-pressure hose Longlife, 20 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
20 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced.
20 m high-pressure hose Longlife 400 (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Two layer high-strength steel wire reinforced. Further data: DN 8/155°C/400 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|400
|Length (Metre)
|20
|Connecting thread
|1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|6.08