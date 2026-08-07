High-pressure hose Longlife, 30 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

Robust high-pressure hose with double steel core, ANTI!Twist and EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Nominal size DN 8, 30 m long, for up to 400 bar pressure.

Robust high-pressure hose with double steel core, ANTI!Twist and EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Nominal size DN 8, 30 m long, for up to 400 bar pressure.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 8
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 400
Length (Metre) 30
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 8.85
High-pressure hose Longlife, 30 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock