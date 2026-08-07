High-pressure hose Longlife, 30 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
Robust high-pressure hose with double steel core, ANTI!Twist and EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Nominal size DN 8, 30 m long, for up to 400 bar pressure.
Robust high-pressure hose with double steel core, ANTI!Twist and EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Nominal size DN 8, 30 m long, for up to 400 bar pressure.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|400
|Length (Metre)
|30
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|8.85