High-pressure hose Longlife, 40 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

High-pressure hose with 2-compartment steel insert, AVS hose reel connection, as well as EASY!Lock manual screw connection.

High-pressure hose with 2-compartment steel insert, AVS hose reel connection, as well as EASY!Lock manual screw connection.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 8
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 400
Length (Metre) 40
Connecting thread 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 12.4
High-pressure hose Longlife, 40 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection