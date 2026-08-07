High-pressure hose Longlife, 40 Metre, DN 8, 400 Bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
High-pressure hose with 2-compartment steel insert, AVS hose reel connection, as well as EASY!Lock manual screw connection.
High-pressure hose with 2-compartment steel insert, AVS hose reel connection, as well as EASY!Lock manual screw connection.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|400
|Length (Metre)
|40
|Connecting thread
|1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|12.4