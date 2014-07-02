High-pressure hoses

Kärcher High Pressure Replacement Hose with Anti-Twist system and Quick Connect system

High Pressure Replacement Hose with Anti-Twist system and Quick Connect system

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher High-pressure hose extension - System from 2009

High-pressure hose extension - System from 2009

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher High-pressure hose replacement kit - from 1992

High-pressure hose replacement kit - from 1992

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher High-pressure extension hose: System for devices with Quick Connect system

High-pressure extension hose: System for devices with Quick Connect system

GO TO PRODUCTS
Kärcher High-pressure hose

High-pressure hose

GO TO PRODUCTS