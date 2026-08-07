Hose assembly TR pipe cleaning DN6 14MPa

10 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).

10 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).

Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (Bar) 140
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Length (Metre) 10
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.088
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