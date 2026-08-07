Hose assembly TR pipe cleaning DN6 max.2
The 30 m pipe cleaning hose is a highly flexible high pressure hose for pipe interior cleaning (threaded connection for nozzle R 1/8).
30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes up to 220 bar (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).
Features and benefits
Very flexible high-pressure hose with rubber outer covering and braided steel
- Ideal handling for pipe cleaning – even confined spaces are manageable.
- High wear resistance and long service life.
- Pressure resistant up to 250 bar.
Connection: 1/8"
- Compatible with pipe cleaning nozzles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|250
|Connecting thread
|EASY!Lock
|Length (Metre)
|30
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|4.85
Compatible machines
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 5/11 C EASY! *AU
- HD 5/12 C Plus EASY!
- HD 5/12 CX Plus EASY!
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 P Modul
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