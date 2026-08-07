Hose packaged NW35 2.0m
The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 and with 2 m length is suitable for use with dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
The suction hose in nominal width DN 35 is ideal for use with dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. The 2 m hose is connected to the device with a click fastener and to accessories with a clip 2.0 connection. The latter is compatible with vacuum cleaners from model year 2017.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (Metre)
|2
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 35
|Version
|Standard
|Connection on the accessory side¹⁾
|Clip 2.0
|Connection on the machine side²⁾
|Click fastener
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.445
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.463
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|460 x 360 x 90