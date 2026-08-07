Hose reel attachment kit for HDS compact class, 20 Metre

Hose reel attachment kit for installation on the machine. For secure and space-saving storage of the high-pressure hoses (with a connection hose for the machine high-pressure outlet). Rotatable under pressure with connection for male coupling.

Hose reel attachment kit for installation on the machine. For secure and space-saving storage of the high-pressure hoses (with a connection hose for the machine high-pressure outlet). Rotatable under pressure with connection for male coupling.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (Metre) 20
Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 3.375

Scope of supply

  • Hose reel
  • Connection hose
Accessories
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