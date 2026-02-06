Interchangeable attachment car & bike for WB 130

Perfect cleaning of cars and motorbikes: The interchangeable Car & Bike microfibre attachment for the WB 130 rotating wash brush. 

The innovative wash brush attachment made from soft microfibre is attached to the brush disc with a hook-and-loop fastener and can be washed separately in a washing machine at up to 60 °C. The interchangeable Car & Bike attachment for the WB 130 rotating wash brush is particularly suitable for the gentle cleaning of cars and motorbikes.

Features and benefits
Innovative microfibre attachment with hook-and-loop fastener
  • Machine-washable up to 60 °C.
  • The attachment is ready for use again quickly and without any great effort.
Particularly gentle cleaning
  • Ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces such as paint.
Optional accessory
  • More versatility for the WB 130 rotating wash brush.
Specifications

Technical data

Fiber composition textile 75% polyester, 25% polyamide
Colour black
Weight (Kilogram) 0.076
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.106
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 119 x 119 x 52
Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • For cleaning motorcycles and scooters