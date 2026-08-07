Jet pipe explosion protected only for re, 1050 Millimetre, rotatable
1050 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.
1050 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. working pressure (Bar)
|300
|Length (Millimetre)
|1050
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Connecting thread
|EASY!Lock
|Handle
|rotatable
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.855