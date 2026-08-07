Jet pipe explosion protected only for re, 1050 Millimetre, rotatable

1050 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.

1050 mm stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. working pressure (Bar) 300
Length (Millimetre) 1050
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Handle rotatable
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.855