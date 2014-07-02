Low pressure for units rated up to 1100 l/h
For low pressure with machines up to 1.100 l/h
For low pressure with machines up to 1.100 l/h
Specifications
Technical data
|Connecting thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.045
Compatible machines
- Detergent injector for high and low pressure (without nozzles)
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 5/11 C EASY! *AU
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/12 C Plus EASY!
- HD 5/12 CX Plus EASY!
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic
- HD 7/11-4 Cage