Microfibre roller, 300 Millimetre

World first: Microfibre roller, length 300 mm. Combines the excellent cleaning power of microfibres with the advantages of roller technology. Ideal for cleaning fine stoneware tiles.

This 300 mm long microfibre roller is a world first! It combines the excellent cleaning power of microfibres with the advantages of roller technology. Ideal for cleaning fine stoneware tiles - especially in combination with RM 743 detergent.

Specifications

Technical data

Colour light green
Length (Millimetre) 300
Brush material microfibre
Quantity (Unit) 1
Weight (Kilogram) 0.206
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.286
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 330 x 75 x 70
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