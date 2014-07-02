Microfibre roller, 300 Millimetre
World first: Microfibre roller, length 300 mm. Combines the excellent cleaning power of microfibres with the advantages of roller technology. Ideal for cleaning fine stoneware tiles.
This 300 mm long microfibre roller is a world first! It combines the excellent cleaning power of microfibres with the advantages of roller technology. Ideal for cleaning fine stoneware tiles - especially in combination with RM 743 detergent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|light green
|Length (Millimetre)
|300
|Brush material
|microfibre
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.206
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.286
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|330 x 75 x 70