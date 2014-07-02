Microfibre roller, 550 Millimetre

World innovation: application of microfibre rollers combines the excellent cleaning properties of microfibres with the benefits of the roller brush technology. Combined with roller pad shaft 4.762-415.0.

World innovation: application of microfibre rollers combines the excellent cleaning properties of microfibres with the benefits of the roller brush technology. Combined with roller pad shaft 4.762-415.0.

Specifications

Technical data

Colour light green
Length (Millimetre) 550
Brush material microfibre
Quantity (Unit) 1
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.112
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