Microfibre roller, 550 Millimetre
World innovation: application of microfibre rollers combines the excellent cleaning properties of microfibres with the benefits of the roller brush technology. Combined with roller pad shaft 4.762-415.0.
World innovation: application of microfibre rollers combines the excellent cleaning properties of microfibres with the benefits of the roller brush technology. Combined with roller pad shaft 4.762-415.0.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|light green
|Length (Millimetre)
|550
|Brush material
|microfibre
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.112