Technical data

Colour black Weight (Kilogram) 0.377 Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.435 Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 450 x 59 x 59

For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.

¹⁾ Compared to the weight of the previous Kärcher MJ 3-in-1 multi jet.