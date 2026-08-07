MJ 4-in-1 K7

Features and benefits
25% weight reduction¹⁾
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (Kilogram) 0.377
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.435
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 450 x 59 x 59

For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
¹⁾ Compared to the weight of the previous Kärcher MJ 3-in-1 multi jet.

Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Garden walls and stone walls
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Fences
  • Small house facades
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Areas around the home and garden