Mop box cover

Additional accessory for the mop box on our Trolley Clean Liners: mop box lid to cover 5-litre buckets. Reliably protects your cleaning fleet and cloths against the ingress of dirt.

Additional accessory for the mop box on our Trolley Clean Liners: mop box lid to cover 5-litre buckets. Reliably protects your cleaning fleet and cloths against the ingress of dirt.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 0.395
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.395
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 550 x 240 x 15
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning