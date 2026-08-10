Mop box cover
Additional accessory for the mop box on our Trolley Clean Liners: mop box lid to cover 5-litre buckets. Reliably protects your cleaning fleet and cloths against the ingress of dirt.
Additional accessory for the mop box on our Trolley Clean Liners: mop box lid to cover 5-litre buckets. Reliably protects your cleaning fleet and cloths against the ingress of dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|0.395
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.395
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|550 x 240 x 15
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning