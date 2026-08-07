Cleanliness to the power of two: The 2-part microfibre roller set for the Kärcher FC 5 floor cleaner allows for gentle wet cleaning and maintenance of all hard floors – including parquet floors. The high-quality microfibre rollers are lint-free, powerful and extremely hard-wearing. The rollers can also be machine-washed at a max. temperature of 60 °C. The rollers are available in two colours: yellow and grey. The difference in colour means that these rollers can be used for different tasks – for example, one roller in the bathroom and one in the kitchen.