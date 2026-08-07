Narrow suction nozzle 170 mm (white) for WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7
Perfect for lattice windows and other small window surfaces: the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 has a width of 170 mm.
With a width of 170 mm, the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 is especially well-suited to cleaning lattice windows and other small window surfaces that cannot be cleaned using larger suction nozzles without a certain amount of hassle.
Features and benefits
Xtra!Flex® squeegee blade
- The Xtra!Flex® silicone squeegee blade with innovative technology makes cleaning even more flexible – ideal for use right up to the floor and edges.
- The long silicone lip allows removal in one go, thus making the battery powered window vacuum cleaner even more flexible.
Narrow shape
Easy to change
- The suction nozzles are easy to change.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Colour
|white
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.12
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.155
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|172 x 98 x 41
Application areas
- Lattice windows
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Condensation
- Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants