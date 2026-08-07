Narrow suction nozzle 170 mm (white) for WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7

Perfect for lattice windows and other small window surfaces: the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 has a width of 170 mm.

With a width of 170 mm, the narrow suction nozzle for the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 is especially well-suited to cleaning lattice windows and other small window surfaces that cannot be cleaned using larger suction nozzles without a certain amount of hassle.

Features and benefits
Xtra!Flex® squeegee blade
  • The Xtra!Flex® silicone squeegee blade with innovative technology makes cleaning even more flexible – ideal for use right up to the floor and edges.
  • The long silicone lip allows removal in one go, thus making the battery powered window vacuum cleaner even more flexible.
Narrow shape
Easy to change
  • The suction nozzles are easy to change.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Unit) 1
Colour white
Weight (Kilogram) 0.12
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.155
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 172 x 98 x 41
Application areas
  • Lattice windows
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Condensation
  • Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants
Accessories