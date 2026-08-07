Nozzle connector/screw connector
Nozzle connector/screw connector for connecting high-pressure nozzles and accessories to the high-pressure trigger gun (with nozzle connector). Connectors: 1x M 22 x 1.5 and 1x M 18 x 1.5.
Nozzle connector/screw connector for connecting high-pressure nozzles and accessories to the high-pressure trigger gun (with nozzle connector). Connectors: 1x M 22 x 1.5 and 1x M 18 x 1.5.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connecting thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.281