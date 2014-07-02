Nozzle connector/screw connector

Nozzle connector/screw connector for connecting high-pressure nozzles and accessories to the high-pressure trigger gun (with nozzle connector). Connectors: 1x M 22 x 1.5 and 1x M 18 x 1.5.

Nozzle connector/screw connector for connecting high-pressure nozzles and accessories to the high-pressure trigger gun (with nozzle connector). Connectors: 1x M 22 x 1.5 and 1x M 18 x 1.5.

Specifications

Technical data

Connecting thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.121