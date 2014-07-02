Nozzle insert for Order No. 3.637-001, high-pressure for machines up to 1100 l/h.

Nozzle insert for detergent injector 3.637-001 for high-pressure detergent application. For high-pressure cleaners with a water flow rate up to 1100 l/h.

Nozzle insert for detergent injector 3.637-001 for high-pressure detergent application. For high-pressure cleaners with a water flow rate up to 1100 l/h.

Specifications

Technical data

Connecting thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.055