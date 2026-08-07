Nozzle pack for wet blasting attachment

Machine-specific nozzle kit with wet jet nozzle and nozzle insert. For optimal performance of the Kärcher wet jet unit. Only in conjunction with wet jet unit 4.762-010/-022.

This nozzle kit improves the performance of the Kärcher wet blasting attachment. Consisting of wet blasting nozzle and nozzle insert. Only in combination with wet blasting attachment 4.762-010/-022.

Specifications

Technical data

Connecting thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.386
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