Pipe cleaning hose, DN 6, 30 m
30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).
30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|140
|Connecting thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Length (Metre)
|30
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|2.38
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.