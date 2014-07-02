Pipe cleaning hose, DN 6, 30 m

30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).

30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).

Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (Bar) 140
Connecting thread M22 x 1.5
Length (Metre) 30
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 2.38
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