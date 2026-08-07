Power nozzle , 080

Fan jet nozzle for large-area coverage and stubborn dirt and stains.

Practical triple nozzle with different jets designed for quick and easy changeover by turning the nozzle. The following jets are available: High-pressure pencil jet, high-pressure fan jet (25°) and low-pressure fan jet (40°; manual adjustment necessary). For high-pressure cleaners with injectors; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application. Connector: M18 x 1.5.

Specifications

Technical data

Nozzle size ( ) 80
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.028