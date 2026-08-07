Power nozzle , 080
Fan jet nozzle for large-area coverage and stubborn dirt and stains.
Practical triple nozzle with different jets designed for quick and easy changeover by turning the nozzle. The following jets are available: High-pressure pencil jet, high-pressure fan jet (25°) and low-pressure fan jet (40°; manual adjustment necessary). For high-pressure cleaners with injectors; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application. Connector: M18 x 1.5.
Specifications
Technical data
|Nozzle size ( )
|80
|Connecting thread
|EASY!Lock
|Colour
|silver
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.028