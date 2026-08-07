Power nozzle 15Degrees, 055
Fan jet nozzle with 15° spray angle suitable for stubborn dirt.
Fan jet nozzle with 15° spray angle suitable for stubborn dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Nozzle size ( )
|55
|Angle (Degrees)
|15
|Connecting thread
|EASY!Lock
|Colour
|silver
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.028
Compatible machines
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