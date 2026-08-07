Power nozzle 25Degrees, 155

Flat jet nozzle for large area performance and stubborn dirt.

Fan jet nozzle with 25° spray angle, suitable for large areas and removing stubborn dirt and stains.

Specifications

Technical data

Nozzle size ( ) 155
Angle (Degrees) 25
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.028
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.