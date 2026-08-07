Power nozzle 40Degrees, 040

Power nozzle with a 40° spray angle and fan jet, suitable for large areas and sensitive surfaces.

Power nozzle with a 40° spray angle and fan jet, suitable for large areas and sensitive surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Nozzle size ( ) 40
Angle (Degrees) 40
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.028
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