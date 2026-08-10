Power nozzle 40Degrees, 080
Power nozzle with a 40° spray angle and fan jet, suitable for large areas and sensitive surfaces.
Power nozzle with a 40° spray angle and fan jet, suitable for large areas and sensitive surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Nozzle size ( )
|80
|Angle (Degrees)
|40
|Connecting thread
|EASY!Lock
|Colour
|silver
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.028
Compatible machines
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