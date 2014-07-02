Premium suction filter with backflow preventer
Premium suction filter with backflow preventer for connection to cut lengths of hose.
Robust, premium backflow preventer (metal/plastic) for 3/4" and 1" hoses. Suitable for connecting to cut lengths of suction hose for garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use. The backflow preventer prevents the backflow of water and shortens the priming time. Includes hose clamp.
Features and benefits
Metal/plastic model
- Robust materials for a long lifetime.
Non-return valve
- The non-return valve prevents the pumped water from flowing back and therefore shortens the re-suction time.
For connecting to bulk suction hose.
- For individual set-up of a suction hose kit
Kit
- For 3/4" and 1" hoses
Specifications
Technical data
|Dimensions
|Suitable for 3/4" and 1" hoses
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.257
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.277
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|47 x 140 x 47
Application areas
- Pumping water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, springs, etc.