The Re!Fibe floor cleaning cloth set contains two absorbent and hard-wearing floor cleaning cloths made from 100 percent recycled polyester with CiCLO®¹⁾ technology (hook-and-loop fastener is excluded). CiCLO® is a technology that accelerates the decomposition of polyester fibres, resulting in less water pollution from microplastics.²⁾ The textile fabric of the cloth with a special loop structure ensures particularly good dirt pick-up. The high steam permeability enables excellent and hygienic cleaning results. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloths can be easily and quickly attached to the floor nozzle for the steam cleaner: simply press them onto the EasyFix floor nozzle and you're done. During work, the cloth remains securely positioned and cannot slip. After cleaning, the used cloth can be removed from the EasyFix floor nozzle without any contact with dirt: simply step on the foot tab on the cloth and pull the floor nozzle up and away from it.