Re!Fibe Universal floor cloth set EasyFix
The Re!Fibe floor cleaning cloths made from 100% recycled polyester with CiCLO®¹⁾ technology (without hook-and-loop fastener) are ideal for removing stubborn dirt with the steam cleaner.
The Re!Fibe floor cleaning cloth set contains two absorbent and hard-wearing floor cleaning cloths made from 100 percent recycled polyester with CiCLO®¹⁾ technology (hook-and-loop fastener is excluded). CiCLO® is a technology that accelerates the decomposition of polyester fibres, resulting in less water pollution from microplastics.²⁾ The textile fabric of the cloth with a special loop structure ensures particularly good dirt pick-up. The high steam permeability enables excellent and hygienic cleaning results. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloths can be easily and quickly attached to the floor nozzle for the steam cleaner: simply press them onto the EasyFix floor nozzle and you're done. During work, the cloth remains securely positioned and cannot slip. After cleaning, the used cloth can be removed from the EasyFix floor nozzle without any contact with dirt: simply step on the foot tab on the cloth and pull the floor nozzle up and away from it.
Features and benefits
100% recycled polyester with CiCLO® technology¹⁾The special loop structure in the cloth ensures particularly good dirt pick-up and thorough cleaning results on all sealed hard surfaces. Can be machine-washed up to 60 °C. Do not use any softeners.
Convenient hook-and-loop systemFloor cleaning cloth easily attached to floor nozzle by simply pressing on it. No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning.
Base strap on the floor cleaning clothNo contact with dirt when replacing the cloth: simply step on the base strap and pull the floor nozzle away and up. Field of application (e.g. separation of kitchen and bathroom) can be noted in a field on the foot flap.
Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle
- For the effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|white
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.07
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.163
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|345 x 115 x 10
¹⁾ Excluding hook-and-loop fastener.
²⁾ Every time textiles are washed, microfibres are shed, which wind up in our oceans. The decomposition of polyester fibres with CiCLO® technology is 94.3% in 3.7 years whereas the decomposition of regular polyester fibres is only 4.9% in 3.7 years (according standard ASTM D6691). This cloth is not compostable. Dispose of in accordance with local waste disposal regulations.The CiCLO® logo and marks are registered trademarks of Intrinsic Advanced Materials, LLC.
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Application areas
- Sealed hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum and PVC
- Hard floors
- Wall tiles