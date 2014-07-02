Roller brush CV 38/1, standard
Soft roller brush with a length of 356 mm and black standard polyamide bristles for all CV 38/1 and CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
Roller brush of 356 mm for all CV 38/1 and CV 38/2 upright brush-type vacuum cleaners. The roller is equipped with soft, black 10 mm polyamide bristles. Bristle diameter: 0.25 mm.
Specifications
Technical data
|Brush length (Millimetre)
|356
|Hardness grade
|medium-hard
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.21
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.233
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|356 x 61 x 61