Roller brush, hard, green, 450 Millimetre

Roller brush, green, hard. Length: 450 mm.Wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism. For heavily soiled floors and basic cleaning. Bristles: Polyamide with silicon carbide, 0.6 mm thick, 20 mm long.

Roller brush (green, hard) with wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism, length 450 mm. For heavily soiled floors and basic cleaning. Only for insensitive floors. Bristles: Polyamide with silicon carbide, 0.6 mm thick, 20 mm long.

Specifications

Technical data

Colour green
Length (Millimetre) 450
Hardness grade hard
Quantity (Unit) 1
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.281
Compatible machines