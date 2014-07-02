Roller brush, hard, green, 638 Millimetre

Roller brush, hard, green. Length: 638 mm.Wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism. For heavily soiled floors and basic cleaning. Bristles: Polyamide with silicon carbide, 0.6 mm thick, 20 mm long.

Roller brush (hard, green) with wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism, length 638 mm. For heavily soiled floors and basic cleaning. Bristles: Polyamide with silicon carbide, 0.6 mm thick, 20 mm long. Fits brush head R 65.

Specifications

Technical data

Colour green
Length (Millimetre) 638
Hardness grade hard
Quantity (Unit) 1
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 2.28
Compatible machines