Roller brush, hard, green, 638 Millimetre
Roller brush, hard, green. Length: 638 mm.Wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism. For heavily soiled floors and basic cleaning. Bristles: Polyamide with silicon carbide, 0.6 mm thick, 20 mm long.
Roller brush (hard, green) with wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism, length 638 mm. For heavily soiled floors and basic cleaning. Bristles: Polyamide with silicon carbide, 0.6 mm thick, 20 mm long. Fits brush head R 65.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|green
|Length (Millimetre)
|638
|Hardness grade
|hard
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|2.28