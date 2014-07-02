Roller brush, high / low, orange, 638 Millimetre

Roller brush, high/low, medium-hard, orange. Length: 638 mm.With wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism. For cleaning heavily structured floors and deep crevices. Bristles: Polyamide, 0.6 mm thick, 15-20 mm long.

Roller brush (high-low, medium-hard, orange) with wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism and varying bristle lengths, length 638 mm. For cleaning heavily structured floors and deep crevices. Bristles: Polyamide, 0.6 mm thick, 15-20 mm long.

Specifications

Technical data

Colour orange
Length (Millimetre) 638
Brush type high / low
Quantity (Unit) 1
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 2.3
Compatible machines