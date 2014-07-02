Roller brush, high / low, orange, 638 Millimetre
Roller brush, high/low, medium-hard, orange. Length: 638 mm.With wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism. For cleaning heavily structured floors and deep crevices. Bristles: Polyamide, 0.6 mm thick, 15-20 mm long.
Roller brush (high-low, medium-hard, orange) with wear-resistant star-wheel mechanism and varying bristle lengths, length 638 mm. For cleaning heavily structured floors and deep crevices. Bristles: Polyamide, 0.6 mm thick, 15-20 mm long.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|orange
|Length (Millimetre)
|638
|Brush type
|high / low
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|2.3